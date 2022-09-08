Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF visits Yokota during cooperative work program [Image 2 of 3]

    JGSDF visits Yokota during cooperative work program

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Katsuya Nakakubo, left, and Master Sgt. Shota Iguchi, middle, listen as U.S. Air Force Capt. David Hood, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, briefs them on the capabilities of the C-130J, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 9, 2022. Members of the JGSDF along with U.S. Army Soldiers from Camp Zama, Japan, visited Yokota, as part of a six-week cooperative work program. This program is an opportunity for JGSDF and U.S. Army service members to improve bilateral relations, enhance language comprehension skills, learn about each others cultures and familiarize themselves with bilateral military doctrine and techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole)

