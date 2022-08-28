USSPACECOM Leadership Visit Patrick Space Force Base Prior to NASA's Artemis I Launch

220828-F-BL637-1127 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fl. (Aug. 28, 2022) Members of First Air Force Detachment Three, speak to Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, and Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander, during a USSPACECOM leadership visit to Patrick Space Force Base. Det. 3, under the direction of USSPACECOM, is the DoD’s manager for human space flight support operations for NASA’s crewed space flight missions. (U.S. Space Command photo by Sean Castellano/Released)

