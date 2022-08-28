220828-F-BL637-1046 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fl. (Aug. 28, 2022) Air Force Col. Rod Stout, assigned to First Air Force, greets Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, and Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander, during a USSPACECOM leadership visit to Patrick Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Command photo by Sean Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 18:35
|Photo ID:
|7391854
|VIRIN:
|220828-F-BL637-1046
|Resolution:
|1800x1140
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USSPACECOM Leadership Visit Patrick Space Force Base Prior to NASA's Artemis I Launch [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT