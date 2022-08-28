Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM Leadership Visit Patrick Space Force Base Prior to NASA's Artemis I Launch

    USSPACECOM Leadership Visit Patrick Space Force Base Prior to NASA's Artemis I Launch

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Sean Castellano 

    United States Space Command

    220828-F-BL637-1078 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fl. (Aug. 28, 2022) Air Force Lt. Col. Nick Pettit, assigned to First Air Force Detachment Three, speaks to Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, and Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander, during a USSPACECOM leadership visit to Patrick Space Force Base. Det. 3, under the direction of USSPACECOM, is the DoD’s manager for human space flight support operations for NASA’s crewed space flight missions. (U.S. Space Command photo by Sean Castellano/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSPACECOM Leadership Visit Patrick Space Force Base Prior to NASA's Artemis I Launch [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASA
    SPACECOM
    U.S. Space Command
    Astronaut Recovery

