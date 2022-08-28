220828-F-BL637-1274 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fl. (Aug. 28, 2022) Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander speaks to members of the media during a USSPACECOM leadership visit to Patrick Space Force Base. Dickinson visited with First Air Force Detachment 3, who under the direction of USSPACECOM, is the DoD’s manager for human space flight support operations for NASA’s crewed space flight missions. (U.S. Space Command photo by Sean Castellano/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 18:35 Photo ID: 7391857 VIRIN: 220828-F-BL637-1274 Resolution: 1800x1132 Size: 1.19 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSPACECOM Leadership Visit Patrick Space Force Base Prior to NASA's Artemis I Launch [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.