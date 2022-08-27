EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hayden Bushy, from Ithaca, Michigan, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), stabilizes the ship’s TV signal while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 27. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 17:26 Photo ID: 7391850 VIRIN: 220827-N-FI026-1028 Resolution: 5244x3496 Size: 1.34 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Daily Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.