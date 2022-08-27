USS America (LHA 6) Daily Underway Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jacob Decker, from Rockford, Illinois, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), uses a grease gun to lubricate the suspension of an aircraft towing tractor in the ship’s hangar bay while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 27. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

