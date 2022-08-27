Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Underway Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Daily Underway Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Terry, right, from Lumberton, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), fires a M240 machine gun during a live fire exercise while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 27. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 17:26
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
