EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 27, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Jace Jones, from Modesto, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), fires an M240 machine gun during a live fire exercise while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 27. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 17:26 Photo ID: 7391848 VIRIN: 220827-N-FI026-2446 Resolution: 5209x3473 Size: 1002.27 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Daily Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.