PCU Massachusetts Holds Change of Command

Capt. Brian Hogan, commodore, Submarine Squadron Eight, center, renders a salute to Capt. Erick Lundberg, right, as he is relieved as commanding officer of the Pre-commissioning Unit Massachusetts (SSN 798) by Cmdr. Michael Siedsma, left, during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 26, 2022.

Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US