Capt. Erick Lundberg delivers a speech during the change of command ceremony of the Pre-commissioning Unit Massachusetts (SSN 798) onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 26, 2022. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Michael Siedsma relieved Lundberg as commanding officer of Massachusetts.
|08.24.2022
|08.27.2022 14:44
|7391296
|220826-N-UB406-0030
|5873x4195
|1.06 MB
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|2
|0
PCU Massachusetts Holds Change of Command
