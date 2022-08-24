PCU Massachusetts Holds Change of Command

Capt. Brian Hogan, commodore, Submarine Squadron Eight, speaks during the change of command ceremony of the Pre-commissioning Unit Massachusetts (SSN 798) onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 26, 2022. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Michael Siedsma relieved Capt. Erik Lundberg as commanding officer of Massachusetts.

