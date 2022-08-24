Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU Massachusetts Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    PCU Massachusetts Holds Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Cmdr. Michael Siedsma, commanding officer, Pre-commissioning Unit Massachusetts (SSN 798), renders a salute to sideways during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 26, 2022. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Michael Siedsma relieved Lundberg as commanding officer of Massachusetts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7391298
    VIRIN: 220826-N-UB406-0064
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU Massachusetts Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    SSN 798
    PCU Massachusetts

