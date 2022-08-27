U.S. Army Pfc. Cyrus Dougherty (center), a trooper assigned to the 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, stands with his father, Edmond Dougherty (left), and his grandfather Ed Dougherty (right) in his hometown of Grand Junction, Colorado. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Pfc. Cyrus Dougherty)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 15:01
|Photo ID:
|7391280
|VIRIN:
|220827-A-QT274-689
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|811.29 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT