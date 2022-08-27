Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty [Image 5 of 5]

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Cyrus Dougherty (center), a trooper assigned to the 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, stands with his father, Edmond Dougherty (left), and his grandfather Ed Dougherty (right) in his hometown of Grand Junction, Colorado. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Pfc. Cyrus Dougherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    CGMCG

