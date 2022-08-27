Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty [Image 1 of 5]

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army trooper Pfc. Cyrus Dougherty (left) and U.S. Army trooper Teegan Myers (right), both assigned to the 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, work on a lawn mower at the unit’s motor pool, Aug. 23, 2022, Fort Riley, Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 15:01
    Photo ID: 7391273
    VIRIN: 220827-A-QT274-576
    Resolution: 1284x1671
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty
    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty
    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty
    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty
    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    CGMCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT