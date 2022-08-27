Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Cyrus Dougherty, a trooper assigned to the 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, prepares to brand a steed of the detachment at the unit’s horse stables on Fort Riley, Kansas. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Pfc. Cyrus Dougherty)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 15:01
    Photo ID: 7391278
    VIRIN: 220827-A-QT274-943
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 889.67 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty

    Big Red One
    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    CGMCG

