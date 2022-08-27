U.S. Army troopers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard pose for a group photo at the unit’s motor pool on Fort Riley, Kansas. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Pfc. Cyrus Dougherty)
From Toddler to Trooper: The Story of Cyrus Dougherty
