USAF participates in PB22 Open Day

A Pitch Black 2022 Open Day attendee tries on a Republic of Korea Air Force flight suit at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. The Pitch Black Open Day is a free community event that provides the public an opportunity to get up close and personal with the local and international military aircraft and vehicles. It is also a rare opportunity to meet the crews and personnel who fly and operate these machines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

