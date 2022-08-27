A Pitch Black 2022 Open Day attendee tries on a Republic of Korea Air Force flight suit at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. The Pitch Black Open Day is a free community event that provides the public an opportunity to get up close and personal with the local and international military aircraft and vehicles. It is also a rare opportunity to meet the crews and personnel who fly and operate these machines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 05:38
|Photo ID:
|7391119
|VIRIN:
|220827-F-DB163-1139
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF participates in PB22 Open Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
