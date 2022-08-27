Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF participates in PB22 Open Day [Image 4 of 5]

    USAF participates in PB22 Open Day

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Pitch Black 2022 Open Day attendee tries on a Republic of Korea Air Force flight suit at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. The Pitch Black Open Day is a free community event that provides the public an opportunity to get up close and personal with the local and international military aircraft and vehicles. It is also a rare opportunity to meet the crews and personnel who fly and operate these machines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 05:38
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Open Day
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

