    USAF participates in PB22 Open Day [Image 1 of 5]

    USAF participates in PB22 Open Day

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaiah Heredia, left, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit electrical and environmental systems technician, speaks to a Pitch Black 2022 Open Day attendee at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. PB22 is the latest in long standing, multilateral exercises designed to enhance participating countries’ air operations. This year, 17 nations are participating in PB22, and it is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

