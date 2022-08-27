Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF participates in PB22 Open Day [Image 3 of 5]

    USAF participates in PB22 Open Day

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Exercise Pitch Black 2022 participants exchange patches during the PB22 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. Members of the Australian public traveled to attend PB22 Open Day and get an inside look at aircraft from 17 different nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 05:38
    Photo ID: 7391118
    VIRIN: 220827-F-DB163-1109
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 835.72 KB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF participates in PB22 Open Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Open Day
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PB22
    PitchBlack22

