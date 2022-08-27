USAF participates in PB22 Open Day

A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG Strike Eagle is displayed during Pitch Black 2022 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. Members of the Australian public traveled to attend PB22 Open Day and get an inside look at aircraft from 17 different nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

