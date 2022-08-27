A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG Strike Eagle is displayed during Pitch Black 2022 Open Day at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 27, 2022. Members of the Australian public traveled to attend PB22 Open Day and get an inside look at aircraft from 17 different nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 05:38
|Photo ID:
|7391115
|VIRIN:
|220827-F-DB163-1147
|Resolution:
|5092x3388
|Size:
|567.06 KB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF participates in PB22 Open Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
