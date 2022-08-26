Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 22 begins [Image 8 of 8]

    Orient Shield 22 begins

    CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force attend the Orient Shield 22 opening ceremony at Camp Kengun, Japan, Aug. 27, 2022. Orient Shield 22 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    USARJ
    USJapanalliance
    freeandopenpacific
    orientshield

