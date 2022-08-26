Orient Shield 22 begins with opening ceremony

The Commanding General of U.S. Army Japan, Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell, left, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Ryoji Takemoto, Commanding General of the Western Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, after their remarks at the Orient Shield 22 opening ceremony, Aug. 27, 2022. Orient Shield 22 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

