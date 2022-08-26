Orient Shield 22 begins with opening ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force attend the Orient Shield 22 opening ceremony at Camp Kengun, Japan, Aug. 27, 2022. Orient Shield 22 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

