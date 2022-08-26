Orient Shield begins with opening ceremony

Lt. Gen. Ryoji Takemoto , the commander of the Western Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, speaks to U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Forces soldiers during the Orient Shield 22 opening ceremony at Camp Kengun, Japan, Aug. 27, 2022. Orient Shield 22 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wyatt Moore, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

