Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

Chief Warrant Officer of the Canadian Air Force John Hall participates alongside 20 other Indo-Pacific allies, partners, and stakeholders in planning the Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy during a regional breakout session of the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit 2022 in Arlington, Virginia on August 2, 2022. The attendees laid the groundwork for IPAFA’s operational structure and long-term collaboration.

