Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy [Image 7 of 7]

    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Genevieve Armstrong 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer of the Canadian Air Force John Hall participates alongside 20 other Indo-Pacific allies, partners, and stakeholders in planning the Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy during a regional breakout session of the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit 2022 in Arlington, Virginia on August 2, 2022. The attendees laid the groundwork for IPAFA’s operational structure and long-term collaboration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 19:47
    Photo ID: 7390894
    VIRIN: 220802-F-WT983-084
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SELIS22
    IPAFA
    Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT