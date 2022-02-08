Chief Warrant Officer of the Canadian Air Force John Hall participates alongside 20 other Indo-Pacific allies, partners, and stakeholders in planning the Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy during a regional breakout session of the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit 2022 in Arlington, Virginia on August 2, 2022. The attendees laid the groundwork for IPAFA’s operational structure and long-term collaboration.
Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
