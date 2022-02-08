Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

Warrant Officer of the Royal Australian Air Force Fiona Grasby speaks about training and equipment requirements for the future Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy during the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit 2022 in Arlington, Virginia on August 2, 2022. Command Chief, U.S. Pacific Air Forces Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe held the IPAFA planning meeting to collaborate with regional Allies and partners on how each nation could contribute to the upcoming professional military education school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gena Armstrong)

