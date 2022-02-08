Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy [Image 3 of 7]

    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Genevieve Armstrong 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe, U.S. Pacific Air Forces command chief, outlines the goals of the Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy planning meeting during the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit 2022 in Arlington, Virginia on August 2, 2022. The two major objectives were to define what a Pacific senior enlisted leader should look like and how the participating nations would determine the initial operating capability of IPAFA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gena Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 19:47
    Photo ID: 7390889
    VIRIN: 220802-F-WT983-059
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75th Anniversary
    INDOPACOM
    SELIS22
    IPAFA
    Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT