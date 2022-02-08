Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe, U.S. Pacific Air Forces command chief, outlines the goals of the Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy planning meeting during the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit 2022 in Arlington, Virginia on August 2, 2022. The two major objectives were to define what a Pacific senior enlisted leader should look like and how the participating nations would determine the initial operating capability of IPAFA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gena Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7390889
|VIRIN:
|220802-F-WT983-059
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy
