Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe, U.S. Pacific Air Forces command chief, outlines the goals of the Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy planning meeting during the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit 2022 in Arlington, Virginia on August 2, 2022. The two major objectives were to define what a Pacific senior enlisted leader should look like and how the participating nations would determine the initial operating capability of IPAFA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gena Armstrong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 19:47 Photo ID: 7390889 VIRIN: 220802-F-WT983-059 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.41 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Genevieve Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.