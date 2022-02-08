Groundwork laid for new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy

Philippine Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Roy Alvin D. Sabado discusses which ranks the future Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy should focus on during a regional breakout session of the Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit 2022 in Arlington, Virginia on August 2, 2022. One key take away from the discussion was, in relation to taking courses at IPAFA, rank is less important than the roles and responsibilities that an Airman has and how they carry those duties out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Gena Armstrong)

