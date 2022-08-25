NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Award Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Applegates, a manpower officer with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, receives a Certificate of Appreciation from the President of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) during an Active Duty Fund Drive Recognition Ceremony at the Pennsylvania House, Norfolk, Aug. 25, 2022. An award ceremony was held to congratulate the Marines and Sailors who coordinated the NMCRS 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive, which raised nearly $900,000 within the Hampton Roads region. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization that provides loans, financial education and disaster relief assistance to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Jack Chen)

