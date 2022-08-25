NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Award Ceremony

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Natalie Weaver, the sub-area 5 coordinator for the 2022 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Active duty Fund Drive with U.S. Fleet Forces Command, receives a Certificate of Commendation, a Certificate of Appreciation and a small gift during an Active Duty Fund Drive Recognition Ceremony at the Pennsylvania House, Norfolk, Aug. 25, 2022. An award ceremony was held to congratulate the Marines and Sailors who coordinated the NMCRS 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive, which raised nearly $900,000 within the Hampton Roads region. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization that provides loans, financial education and disaster relief assistance to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen)

