    NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Award Ceremony [Image 20 of 23]

    NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Award Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Chen 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Angela Batastini, a force management officer with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, receives a Certificate of Appreciation from the President of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) during an Active Duty Fund Drive Recognition Ceremony at the Pennsylvania House, Norfolk, Aug. 25, 2022. An award ceremony was held to congratulate the Marines and Sailors who coordinated the NMCRS 2022 Active Duty Fund Drive, which raised nearly $900,000 within the Hampton Roads region. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization that provides loans, financial education and disaster relief assistance to service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Jack Chen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 14:49
    Photo ID: 7390308
    VIRIN: 220825-M-GL991-1080
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 688.62 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCRS Active Duty Fund Drive Award Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Jack Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards
    NMCRS
    Fund Drive
    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

