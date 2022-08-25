U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Sebastian Ramirez, 335th Training Squadron student, and Retired Master Sgt. Larry McAnally, who trained at Keesler in 1966, participates in a cake cutting ceremony during Keesler’s 81st Birthday Celebration inside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2022. In 81 years, Keesler has evolved into the leading joint training installation and the single largest employer in South Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
This work, Keesler celebrates 81st Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
