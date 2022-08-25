U.S. Air Force Retired Master Sgt. Larry McAnally, who trained at Keesler in 1966, delivers remarks during Keesler’s 81st Birthday Celebration inside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2022. In 81 years, Keesler has evolved into the leading joint training installation and the single largest employer in South Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 13:23 Photo ID: 7390000 VIRIN: 220825-F-BD983-1065 Resolution: 5218x3479 Size: 1.93 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler celebrates 81st Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.