    Keesler celebrates 81st Birthday [Image 2 of 4]

    Keesler celebrates 81st Birthday

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Tyrone Scott, 81st Training Wing wing historian, delivers remarks during Keesler’s 81st Birthday Celebration inside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2022. In 81 years, Keesler has evolved into the leading joint training installation and the single largest employer in South Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 13:23
    Photo ID: 7389999
    VIRIN: 220825-F-BD983-1040
    Resolution: 4469x2918
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler celebrates 81st Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    History"
    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Keesler's 81st Birthday Celebration

