Tyrone Scott, 81st Training Wing wing historian, delivers remarks during Keesler’s 81st Birthday Celebration inside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2022. In 81 years, Keesler has evolved into the leading joint training installation and the single largest employer in South Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 13:23 Photo ID: 7389999 VIRIN: 220825-F-BD983-1040 Resolution: 4469x2918 Size: 1.28 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler celebrates 81st Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.