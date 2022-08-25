Keesler celebrates 81st Birthday

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing vice commander, delivers remarks during Keesler’s 81st Birthday Celebration inside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2022. In 81 years, Keesler has evolved into the leading joint training installation and the single largest employer in South Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

