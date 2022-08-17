Expo reveals career broadening opportunities via DSD

Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing attend a Developmental Special Duty expo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2022. The goal of the expo was to connect Airmen with current and former DSD Airmen to learn more about each opportunity. DSDs are temporary in nature and are performed for a period of up to three to four years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

