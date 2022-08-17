Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expo reveals career broadening opportunities via DSD [Image 4 of 4]

    Expo reveals career broadening opportunities via DSD

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing attend a Developmental Special Duty expo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2022. The goal of the expo was to connect Airmen with current and former DSD Airmen to learn more about each opportunity. DSDs are temporary in nature and are performed for a period of up to three to four years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7389979
    VIRIN: 220817-F-HU126-1034
    Resolution: 7858x5239
    Size: 33.6 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, Expo reveals career broadening opportunities via DSD [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

