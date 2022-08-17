A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing speaks with a first sergeant during a Developmental Special Duty expo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2022. The expo allowed Airmen to speak to current and former DSD Airmen to learn more about the duties of each career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 12:43 Photo ID: 7389977 VIRIN: 220817-F-HU126-1075 Resolution: 8078x5385 Size: 27.61 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expo reveals career broadening opportunities via DSD [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.