Expo reveals career broadening opportunities via DSD

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Cleary, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron unaccompanied housing superintendent, speaks with an Airman about the duties of an airman dorm leader during a Developmental Special Duty expo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2022. This expo aimed to connect Airmen interested in DSD positions with current and prior personnel to further their knowledge on available opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

