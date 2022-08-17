Expo reveals career broadening opportunities via DSD

Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing attend a Developmental Special Duty expo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2022. This was the first DSD expo hosted at Moody and aimed to connect Airmen interested in DSD positions with current and prior personnel to further their knowledge on available opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

