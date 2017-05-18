USS Cole Conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Supply

220818-N-CS075-1010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 18, 2022) Fireman Matthew Foresman, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, p collects fuel samples during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 18, 2022. Cole is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

