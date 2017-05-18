Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Cole Conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Supply [Image 8 of 16]

    USS Cole Conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Supply

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Stachyra 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    220818-N-CS075-1010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 18, 2022) Fireman Matthew Foresman, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, p collects fuel samples during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 18, 2022. Cole is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 06:52
    Photo ID: 7389229
    VIRIN: 220821-N-CS075-1010
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 955.09 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole Conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Supply [Image 16 of 16], by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Cole DV Visit
    USS Cole DV Visit
    USS Cole DV Visit
    USS Cole DV Visit
    USS Cole Conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Cole Conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Cole Conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Cole Conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Supply
    USS Cole Conducts a live fire exercise
    USS Cole Conducts a live fire exercise
    USS Cole Conducts a live fire exercise
    USS Cole Daily Operations
    USS Cole Daily Operations
    USS Cole Daily Operations
    USS Cole Daily Operations
    USS Cole Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #determinedwarrior #COLE #NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT