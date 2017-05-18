USS Cole DV Visit

220820-N-CS075-1015 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 20, 2022) Rear Admiral Paul Spedero, commander, carrier Strike Group Eight, speaks with the wardroom during a scheduled visit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 20, 2021. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

