220823-N-CS075-1029 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 23, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 3rd Class Ryan Wilson, from Hampden, Maine, sells bingo tickets for a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation event aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 23, 2022. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 This work, USS Cole Daily Operations, by SN Christopher Stachyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.