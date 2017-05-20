USS Cole Conducts a live fire exercise

220822-N-CS075-1021 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 22, 2022) Quarter Master 2nd Class Michael Schaeffer, from Gloucester, New Jersey, prepares a utility belt before a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 22, 2022. USS Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra)

Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA