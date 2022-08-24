Mr. Thomas Daley, the Ambassador of the United States to Timor-Leste, and Mr. William Costello, the Ambassador of Australia to Timor-Leste, applaud a speaker during the exercise Hari’i Hamutuk 22 opening ceremony at Metinaro Military Base, Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 23, 2022. Hari’i Hamutuk is a multinational exercise that focuses on engineer-skill based training and subject matter exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 03:43 Photo ID: 7389107 VIRIN: 220824-M-VN506-1026 Resolution: 6549x4366 Size: 1005.14 KB Location: DILI, TL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hari’i Hamutuk: Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.