Mr. Thomas Daley, the Ambassador of the United States to Timor-Leste, and Mr. William Costello, the Ambassador of Australia to Timor-Leste, applaud a speaker during the exercise Hari’i Hamutuk 22 opening ceremony at Metinaro Military Base, Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 23, 2022. Hari’i Hamutuk is a multinational exercise that focuses on engineer-skill based training and subject matter exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 03:43
|Photo ID:
|7389107
|VIRIN:
|220824-M-VN506-1026
|Resolution:
|6549x4366
|Size:
|1005.14 KB
|Location:
|DILI, TL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hari’i Hamutuk: Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
