Hari’i Hamutuk: Opening Ceremony

Timor-Leste Defense Force Maj. José Rodriguez, the personnel section chief for Unit Support Services Battalion, commands a multinational formation to salute the national flag of Timor-Leste during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony for exercise Hari’i Hamutuk 22 at Metinaro Military Base, Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 23, 2022. Hari’i Hamutuk is a multinational exercise that focuses on engineer-skill based training and subject matter exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

