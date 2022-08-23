Hari’i Hamutuk: Opening Ceremony

Australian Army soldiers, U.S. Marines, New Zealand Army soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, and Timor-Leste Defense Force soldiers participate in a rehearsal for the opening ceremony for exercise Hari’i Hamutuk 22 at Metinaro Military Base, Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 23, 2022. Hari’i Hamutuk is a multinational exercise that focuses on engineer-skill based training and subject matter exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)
