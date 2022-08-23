Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hari’i Hamutuk: Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    Hari’i Hamutuk: Opening Ceremony

    DILI, EAST TIMOR

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army soldiers, U.S. Marines, New Zealand Army soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers, and Timor-Leste Defense Force soldiers participate in a rehearsal for the opening ceremony for exercise Hari’i Hamutuk 22 at Metinaro Military Base, Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 23, 2022. Hari’i Hamutuk is a multinational exercise that focuses on engineer-skill based training and subject matter exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 03:43
    Location: DILI, TL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hari’i Hamutuk: Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Multinational
    Timor-Leste
    U.S. Marines
    F-FDTL

