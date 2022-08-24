Hari’i Hamutuk: Opening Ceremony

Lt. Gen. Falur Rate Laek, the chief of the General Staff of the Timor-Leste armed forces, addresses a multinational audience during exercise Hari’i Hamutuk 22 opening ceremony at Metinaro Military Base, Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 24, 2022. Hari’i Hamutuk is a multinational exercise that focuses on engineer-skill based training and subject matter exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)

