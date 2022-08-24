Lt. Gen. Falur Rate Laek, the chief of the General Staff of the Timor-Leste armed forces, addresses a multinational audience during exercise Hari’i Hamutuk 22 opening ceremony at Metinaro Military Base, Dili, Timor-Leste, Aug. 24, 2022. Hari’i Hamutuk is a multinational exercise that focuses on engineer-skill based training and subject matter exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 03:43
|Photo ID:
|7389105
|VIRIN:
|220824-M-VN506-1067
|Resolution:
|6265x4177
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|DILI, TL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hari’i Hamutuk: Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
