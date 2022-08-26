LRC Italy local national employee sums up service with U.S. Army in one word – grateful

Paola Preato Bondielli is the lead quality control inspector at the Logistics Readiness Center Italy transportation office in Vicenza, Italy. If the Italian local national employee could sum up her 36 years working for the U.S. Army in one word, it would be grateful. “I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to work for the U.S. Army all these years,” Bondielli said. “It’s been nothing short of amazing.” (Courtesy photo)

