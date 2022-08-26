LRC Italy local national employee sums up service with U.S. Army in one word – grateful

Courtesy Photo | Paola Preato Bondielli is the lead quality control inspector at the Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Paola Preato Bondielli is the lead quality control inspector at the Logistics Readiness Center Italy transportation office in Vicenza, Italy. If the Italian local national employee could sum up her 36 years working for the U.S. Army in one word, it would be grateful. “I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to work for the U.S. Army all these years,” Bondielli said. “It’s been nothing short of amazing.” (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – If the Italian local national employee could sum up her 36 years of service working for the U.S. Army in one word, it would be grateful.



Paola Preato Bondielli is the lead quality control inspector at the transportation office in Vicenza. The Logistics Readiness Center Italy employee said she’s truly grateful for the opportunity.



“Working for the U.S. Army has always been an adventure and a challenge,” Bondielli said. “I was working outside (on the Italian economy) for a while, and I am glad I was able to come back. I enjoy doing what I am doing, and I’m really grateful that I was given this opportunity.”



Born and raised in Vicenza, Bondielli is responsible for making sure all of the household goods and unaccompanied baggage pickup and delivery services for both military and civilian personnel are taken care of without a hitch.



“I make sure that inspectors are assigned to each of the jobs, and I make sure that the moving companies are following the rules and guidelines as dictated by the joint travel regulations,” she said. “And also, whenever the families have questions I’m there to support them.”



Bondielli said although her customers attend transportation briefings prior to being seen by her team, it’s important that the most critical portions of those briefings are always reiterated.



“You know how it works. Sometimes they are not concentrating well during the briefings because they have so many to do,” Bondielli said. “We reiterate what they already know or should know, making sure they know their rights.”



Bondielli said her team acts as a liaison between the customers and the moving companies assigned to pick up or deliver their household items, and sometimes there can be friction points, she said.



“If there are issues between the moving companies and customers, we’re there to settle everything and make sure the customers are happy,” she said. “We are just trying to make sure their incoming and outgoing shipments are as unproblematic as possible because it is a fairly stressful time for the Soldiers, Civilians and Families.”



Customs is another area of expertise for Bondielli and her team.



“We are part of customs. We mostly take care of the agriculture customs program, but also we verify that illegal and prohibited items are not shipped back to the United States,” said Bondielli, who started her transportation career as an outbound clerk, then quality control inspector, and now lead inspector.



After 36 years of service with the Army – to include 24 years at the transportation office plus seven years at an Army medical clinic and a shorter stint as a command secretary – the mother of two and grandmother of two more considers the Army an important part of her extended family.



“I’m truly grateful for this opportunity to work for the U.S. Army all these years,” she said. “It’s been nothing short of amazing.”



LRC Italy is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.